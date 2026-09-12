Triptii Dimri has joined D2C eye-focused beauty brand Peep Beauty as an investor and co-creator. The startup is looking to build a beauty category centred on coloured contact lenses and eye makeup.

Triptii Dimri joins Peep Beauty as investor and co-creator

According to a statement shared by the company, Dimri has been associated with Peep Beauty from its early stages. As part of her role, she has contributed to the brand’s creative direction, product discussions and storytelling. Her involvement extends beyond her investment, with the actor also participating in conversations around the brand’s overall vision and positioning.

Dimri’s investment comes as part of Peep Beauty’s pre-seed funding round of Rs. 12 crores ($1.2 million). The round was led by Sadev Ventures, with participation from iSeed, ISV and TDV.

The partnership is also built around the idea of creating a beauty brand that places greater focus on the Indian eye. Peep Beauty aims to position coloured contact lenses as part of the broader beauty and self-expression space rather than limiting them to a functional or medical category.

Talking about her association with the brand, Triptii Dimri, Investor & Co-Creator, Peep Beauty, said, “The first thing that struck me about Peep Beauty was that it wasn’t just creating a product; it was creating an entirely new way of thinking about beauty. The eye is one of the most expressive parts of who we are, yet coloured lenses have always been spoken about as a functional or medical category. Peep Beauty changes that conversation. Being part of building a brand from the ground up, contributing creatively, and helping shape its vision made this partnership incredibly exciting for me.”

With Dimri coming on board as an investor and co-creator, Peep Beauty is set to develop its presence in the eye-focused beauty segment while working on products and storytelling aimed at Indian consumers.

Also Read : Triptii Dimri plays ‘Sexy Or Skip It’ for Victoria’s Secret; actress reveals what she finds ‘definitely sexy’

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