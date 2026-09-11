BREAKING: Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks secures a Bombay High Court restraining order against IMPPA

The Bombay High Court has passed an interim order in a matter involving Saffron Magicworks Private Limited and the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). The order was passed by Justice Arif S. Doctor on September 9, 2026, in Interim Application (L) No. 30223 of 2026 in Suit (L) No. 30222 of 2026.

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The matter came up before the court with lawyers representing the parties. At the outset, Saffron Magicworks’ counsel tendered a draft amendment. The court perused the same and permitted the plaint and Interim Application to be amended in terms of the draft amendment within one week.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Defendant sought time, stating that he had received instructions to appear in the matter only that morning. However, on instructions, he made a statement before the court that the Defendant would not act on the impugned Award dated July 3, 2026, for a period of two weeks from September 9. The court accepted this statement.

Following this, the Bombay High Court also directed that Defendant No. 1 (IMPPA) shall not, until further orders of the court, declare Saffron Magicworks as a defaulter as a consequence of the Award dated July 3, 2026.

The court has now listed the matter for September 30, 2026.

The latest order therefore provides temporary relief to Saffron Magicworks, with the court yet to hear the matter further. Importantly, the order does not finally decide the underlying dispute or set aside the July 3 award. It records the statement made by Defendant No. 2 and places restrictions on the consequences of the award until further orders.

The case is likely to be watched closely by the film industry, particularly because the dispute involves Saffron Magicworks Private Limited and the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association. Further, it has taken place amid Ranveer Singh's row with IMPPA over Don 3. The next significant development is expected when the matter comes up before the Bombay High Court on September 30.

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