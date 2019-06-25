Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.06.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man : Far From Home to release a day earlier in India

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to release Spider-Man : Far From Home a day earlier than its previously announced date in India. It will be now releasing on 4th July 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With every Marvel release in India, the popularity and the fan following has increased manifold.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man : Far From Home to release a day earlier in India

Spider-Man has always been a popular phenomenon in India and the friendly neighbourhood superhero is loved across ages. Post the Avengers emotional aftermath, Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to break further records as fans await to know what happens to Spider-Man and team.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man : Far From Home to release a day earlier in India

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India says, “Spider-Man is the most loved Superhero in India! And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July.”

Early reviews abroad have arrived unanimously positive, praising the film’s performances, action and major surprising twists. Early advance bookings for Spider-Man : Far From Home in India to open on Sunday, 30th June.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Far From Home on 4th July, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya and Samuel L Jackson among others.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sony Pictures rope in directors Umesh…

Avengers: Endgame to become the first…

Christopher Nolan to shoot Tenet starring…

Salman Khan gets unexpected competition from…

Siddhant Chaturvedi – Sanya Malhotra to lend…

BREAKING: Dimple Kapadia to star in…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification