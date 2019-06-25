Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man : Far From Home to release a day earlier in India

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is all set to release Spider-Man : Far From Home a day earlier than its previously announced date in India. It will be now releasing on 4th July 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With every Marvel release in India, the popularity and the fan following has increased manifold.

Spider-Man has always been a popular phenomenon in India and the friendly neighbourhood superhero is loved across ages. Post the Avengers emotional aftermath, Spider-Man: Far From Home is expected to break further records as fans await to know what happens to Spider-Man and team.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India says, “Spider-Man is the most loved Superhero in India! And with such unprecedented anticipation and hype around Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have decided to release it a day prior on Thursday, 4th July.”

Early reviews abroad have arrived unanimously positive, praising the film’s performances, action and major surprising twists. Early advance bookings for Spider-Man : Far From Home in India to open on Sunday, 30th June.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Far From Home on 4th July, 2019 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. The film stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya and Samuel L Jackson among others.