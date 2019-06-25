Bollywood Hungama
Anurag Kashyap confirms his cameo in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have collaborated on films together including Gangs Of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0. Now, they will be starring together in Bole Chudiyan. In March 2019, Woodpecker Movies announced the film which is being directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh Bhatia.

Anurag Kashyap has now confirmed that he is indeed doing a cameo in the film. But, he said that it is all he knows for now. Since Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked him for the very first time and he trusts him, he agreed to do the film. The project has been in the news since Mouni Roy exited the film. Bole Chudiyan makers are currently hunting for new actress before the film goes on the floor soon. The schedule reportedly has been delayed due to it. But, Nawaz has allotted maximum dates for the project.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has many projects in the pipeline under his new production banner. Anurag is currently directing his next with Saiyami Kher. The film marks Hindi debut of Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Mouni Roy’s abrupt exit, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan gets further delayed

More Pages: Bole Chudiyan Box Office Collection

