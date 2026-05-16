Amid the ongoing legal dispute between Puja Films and Tips Films, the latter has now issued a public clarification regarding its upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The statement comes after growing speculation within trade circles and on social media about whether the legal battle could impact the release or content of the film.

Tips Films issues clarification on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai amid legal battle with Puja Films; says film is an ‘original story’

In an official public notice shared recently, the makers addressed the rumours and clarified their stance on the matter. “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" ("Film").”

The statement further asserted the originality of the project and dismissed any assumptions regarding similarities with other films. “Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film.” The production house also reiterated its confidence in the project and confirmed that the release plans remain unchanged. “We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience.” They concluded by adding, “SEE YOU AT THE MOVIES.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIPS (@tips)



The clarification arrives at a crucial time as the film is only a few weeks away from release. The ongoing legal battle had sparked conversations in the entertainment industry regarding its possible impact on upcoming projects associated with the banner, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, the latest statement appears aimed at putting speculation to rest while reassuring audiences and exhibitors.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is positioned as a comedy romantic drama and marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and his son Varun Dhawan. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in leading roles. The supporting cast includes Manish Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner and co-produced by Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films.

Interestingly, the film is also being regarded as potentially David Dhawan’s final directorial venture, adding another layer of anticipation among audiences. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is currently scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Also Read: Tips denies allegations made by Puja Entertainment in legal dispute, calls them ‘malicious’ and ‘misconceived’

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