EXCLUSIVE: Anupria Goenka to make her Cannes debut with Bombay Stories; reveals, “Proud of War and Tiger Zinda Hai; thoroughly enjoyed shooting for them…Dhurandhar was a fabulous film”

May is a significant month for Anupria Goenka. Her film, IIZ: Indian Institute Of Zombies, was released on May 15, marking her first theatrical outing after four years. She’ll end the month on a celebratory note as she rings in her birthday on May 29. That’s not all. She has another reason to celebrate this month – the talented and gorgeous actress will make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

EXCLUSIVE: Anupria Goenka to make her Cannes debut with Bombay Stories; reveals, “Proud of War and Tiger Zinda Hai; thoroughly enjoyed shooting for them…Dhurandhar was a fabulous film”

Anupria Goenka exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “I am going to Cannes for the premiere of the film called Bombay Stories. It’s being screened at the market section; it’s not in the official selection. Nevertheless, this will be my first visit to Cannes.”

She continued, “After that, I plan to travel around. I haven’t explored Europe much; I have only been to the United Kingdom. So, this birthday, I want to break my pattern and visit other countries (smiles).”

She also revealed, “I am leaving for Cannes on May 18, after IIZ: Indian Institute Of Zombies releases on May 15. Wish me luck (smiles)!”

Anupria on YRF Spy Universe

Anupria Goenka has been a part of two successful films from the YRF Spy Universe – Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019). The franchise has come under the scanner after the release of another spy film, Dhurandhar (2025) and its sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026).

When asked about the criticism directed at the YRF Spy Universe, Anupria opined, “I have no idea about it. The way I live and operate, I don’t really get to know what’s happening. I am very proud of both War and Tiger Zinda Hai and I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for them. I also enjoyed watching Pathaan (2023). For me, War and Tiger Zinda Hai were beautiful, entertaining films. Dhurandhar, meanwhile, is a different kind of entertaining film. There has to be space for everything. Everybody gets to choose what they like to watch. I enjoyed Dhurandhar a lot and felt it was a fabulous film. I am glad that kind of work is being done in India. At the same time, I have a huge amount of admiration for War and Tiger Zinda Hai, not just because I was a part of them, but also because I enjoyed them immensely as a viewer.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anupria Goenka BLASTS fake Instagram post on intimate scene claim: “Who would cross all boundaries? I have a mind of my own…It paints such a feeble picture of a woman”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.