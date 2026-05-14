Tips also said that it has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades.

Tips Music Limited has responded to the allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment in an ongoing legal dispute over music and intellectual property rights.

Tips denies allegations made by Puja Entertainment in legal dispute, calls them ‘malicious’ and ‘misconceived’

Recently, Puja Entertainment approached a Bihar court claiming that its films, songs, and other copyrighted content were allegedly being used and commercially exploited without proper permission by Tips. The court granted interim protection and directed the parties involved to maintain status quo in the matter.

Reacting to the allegations, Tips issued an official statement denying the claims and asserting that it is the lawful owner of the music rights involved in the dispute.

The statement said, “While formal copies of the order are awaited, Tips clarifies that it is the rightful owner of the music rights in question, supported by valid and binding agreements between the parties. Tips has openly and legitimately exploited these rights for nearly three decades in full compliance with the applicable laws.”

The statement continued, “The claims made by PEIL (Puja Entertainment India Limited) are strongly disputed and appear to be malicious, misconceived, and intended to tarnish the reputation and goodwill of Tips. Tips remains fully confident in defending its rights before the appropriate courts and shall take all necessary legal steps to protect its interest and ownership of rights.”

The matter is currently under legal consideration, and further proceedings are awaited.

Also Read: Puja Entertainment court order seen as landmark moment for producer rights; protection of film IP and legacy rights takes centre stage

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