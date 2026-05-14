Arjun Rampal has consistently delivered fine performances since his debut and recently, his career received a much-needed boost with the success of the Dhurandhar series. In the first part, he had a comparatively smaller but crucial role. In the sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, he rocked the show as the principal antagonist. Major Iqbal became synonymous with pure evil, while Arjun Rampal became synonymous with a performer par excellence. Bollywood Hungama has now learned that the actor has been offered another exciting role in blockbuster filmmaker Anil Sharma’s next, Arjun Naga.

SCOOP: Arjun Rampal offered Rs. 6 cr to play the role of antagonist in Anil Sharma’s next Arjun Naga

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Arjun Naga stars Utkarsh Sharma as the protagonist. The makers were looking for a powerful performer for the villain’s role. After considering a few names, they finally decided to approach Arjun Rampal.”

The source added, “Anil Sharma and his team have fleshed out a very mass-appealing role for Arjun. They are confident that it would be an exciting role in Arjun’s filmography, especially after the blockbuster Dhurandhar. Arjun is also quite impressed with how his character has been shaped and has come on board.”

An industry insider commented, “Arjun has hiked his price after Dhurandhar. It's been said that he has been offered Rs. 6 crores for the coveted role.”

In December 2025, Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Anil Sharma’s next film after Vanvaas (2024) is Arjun Naga. At that time, a source told us, “Arjun Naga stars his son Utkarsh Sharma in the leading role. This would be Anil and Utkarsh’s fifth film together after Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001), Genius (2018), Gadar 2 (2023) and Vanvaas.”

The source further said, “Just like Anil Sharma's other films, Arjun Naga will be a wholesome entertainer with ample action, emotion, comedy and drama. And of course, it would also have a soulful and catchy soundtrack. Utkarsh will be presented in his massiest avatar to date and like never before.”

Meanwhile, there are reports in the trade that Arjun Naga is expected to go on floors on Sunday, May 17, in Mumbai.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal starrer Billionaire sparks speculation: Is he playing Vijay Mallya or Lalit Modi in Hansal Mehta’s next?

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