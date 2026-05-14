Parineeti Chopra has added yet another meaningful association to her journey as she has been announced as the new face of Johnson’s Baby. The actress attended a special event in Mumbai on May 12 to launch Johnson’s Baby’s new nourishment range, comprising milk and rice, and built around the concept of “Poshan Ka Pehla Sparsh” and the idea of “Food for Skin.”

Parineeti Chopra joins Johnson’s Baby as new brand ambassador; launches nourishment range in Mumbai

Over the years, Parineeti has emerged as one of the most admired names among the youth. From her film choices to her candid personality and relatable public image, she has always struck a chord with young India. Now, as a new mother herself, her association with Johnson’s Baby feels both timely and organic. Her personal journey into motherhood gives the campaign a layer of authenticity, making her an ideal brand ambassador for a name that has been synonymous with baby care for generations.

Speaking about the association, Parineeti Chopra said, "Motherhood is truly a blessing, and I feel incredibly grateful to be experiencing something so magical. Becoming the brand ambassador for Johnson’s Baby felt very special to me because it allows me to be part of the care and comfort that every mother and baby deserves. I’m looking forward to this association.”

The collaboration also reflects the evolving face of celebrity endorsements, where brands are increasingly looking for personalities who bring not just popularity, but also lived experiences and emotional resonance. Parineeti’s new phase as a mother makes her connect naturally with parents who seek products built around gentleness, safety and trust.

With her warmth, relatability and strong connect with the youth as well as young parents, Parineeti Chopra’s association with Johnson’s Baby is expected to further strengthen the brand’s emotional bond with Indian families. For the actress, too, this marks a special milestone as she steps into a brand journey that mirrors one of the most beautiful chapters of her own life – motherhood.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra to host Mom Talks on ZEE5; celeb parents open up on modern parenting

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