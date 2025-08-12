Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has officially announced Baaghi 4, the next installment in the hit action franchise, featuring an ensemble cast and high-octane sequences.

Tiger Shroff’s co stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu unleashed from Baaghi 4

Following the much-anticipated teaser release, the new character posters hint at the intense and gritty journey ahead. Baaghi 4 promises a cinematic experience that blends a raw love story with high-stakes action and unflinching drama.

Written by acclaimed producer-writer Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by action specialist A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 features Tiger Shroff in what is touted to be his most intense role yet. The first-look poster shows him seated in a blood-filled bathtub, his eyes reflecting cold determination and vengeance.

Joining Tiger Shroff is veteran actor Sanjay Dutt, bringing a mix of menace and authority as the film’s formidable antagonist, while Sonam Bajwa adds intrigue with her sleek and mysterious presence.

The film also marks the powerful debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who steps into a bold and fierce avatar that fuses beauty with raw strength, making it one of the most talked-about debuts in recent times. She appears alongside the stunning Sonam Bajwa, fresh from her role in the Housefull 5 franchise.

Fueled by searing action and raw performances, Baaghi 4 plunges into the brutal crossroads of love and hate where loyalty bleeds, vengeance burns, and the heart becomes the deadliest weapon of all.

With story and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala and direction by A. Harsha, Baaghi 4 promises high-octane action, gripping drama, and an intense showdown. The film is slated to hit cinemas on 5th September.

