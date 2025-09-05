Baaghi 4 Movie Review: BAAGHI 4 impresses with action and drama.

BAAGHI 4 impresses in its first half with gripping action and engaging drama, while the second half takes a commercial route with emphasis on songs, and emotions, catering to mass audiences.

Baaghi 4 Review {3.0/5}

Star Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa

Director: A Harsha

Baaghi 4 Movie Review Synopsis:

BAAGHI 4 is the story of a man with a haunted past. Navy officer Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) meets with a terrible car accident. After being in coma for 7 months, he finally recovers. His brother Jeetu (Shreyas Talpade) takes care of him and realizes that he has started hallucinating. Ronnie claims that he is in love with a girl called Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) and that she died before his accident. Jeetu and others in his life don't believe him; they feel that Alisha is a figment of his imagination. Ronnie tries his best to convince them otherwise but his efforts prove futile. One day, he comes across a shocking truth that shakes him to the core. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Baaghi 4 Movie Story Review:

Sajid Nadiadwala's story has a lot of promise. Sajid Nadiadwala's screenplay (additional screenplay by Rajat Aroraa) is engaging but loses steam after a point. Rajat Aroraa's dialogues are a highlight.

A Harsha's direction is okay. To give credit where it's due, the first half is very engaging. The manner in which everyone around Ronnie make him believe that he has gone crazy makes for a fine watch. The humour adds to the fun. The intermission point is exhilarating and sets the mood for the second half.

However, once things become clearer about the intentions of the villain, the film goes downhill. Sure, the makers try their best to ensure that the goings on are unpredictable, but the writing gets messy big time. The finale is bizarre and doesn't give viewers a high. The other major problem is that the film borrows from various films like ANIMAL, PUSHPA, PATHAAN and even KGF. Lastly, there are many too songs.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review Performances:

Tiger Shroff delivers a very challenging performance and comes out with flying colours. He shines in action, as always, but he also does well in the emotional sequences. Sanjay Dutt has late entry and even limited screen time. He makes up for it with his act. Harnaaz Sandhu makes a confident debut. Sonam Bajwa (Pratishtha) is a big surprise. Shreyas Talpade lends able support. Upendra Limaye is the scene stealer yet again. Saurabh Sachdeva (Paulo) is dependable.

Baaghi 4 movie music and other technical aspects:

Songs are okay. 'Marjaana' is the best of the lot followed by 'Get Ready to Fight – Khauf Hai', 'Maar Maar', 'Rona Sikha Diya' and 'Tera Khayal'. 'Akeli Laila' and 'Yeh Mera Husn' add to the glamour quotient but give a deja vu of 'Ooo Antava' and 'Besharam Rang' respectively. Ankit-Sachet and Shrey's background score is energetic.

Swamy J Gowda's cinematography is neat. Vvenkat, Kecha Khamphakdee, Kevin Kumar and Stun Silva's action is excessively gory. Tanvi Leena Patil's production design is rich. Aki Narula, Rushi Sharma, Manoshi Nath, Navin Shetty, Chetna Rawat, Manish Malhotra and Ashish Sharma's costumes are glamorous. Kiran Gowda and Nitin FCP's editing is appropriate but the film could have been shorter by 10-15 minutes.

Baaghi 4 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, BAAGHI 4 impresses in its first half with gripping action and engaging drama. The second half takes a more commercial route with an emphasis on songs and heightened emotions, catering largely to mass audiences. At the box office, the film is well-positioned to take a strong start at the box office, driven by its franchise value and star appeal. Its long-term performance, however, will hinge on word of mouth and repeat audience pull.