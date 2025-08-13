Radico Khaitan Limited has announced a landmark partnership with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL Luxury Collective, and entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, to introduce a new premium alcoholic beverages venture under D’YAVOL Spirits. This collaboration seeks to develop some of the finest spirits in the world, targeting discerning consumers both within India and in international markets, focusing on globally sourced products that celebrate rich regional heritage through bottled-in-origin offerings.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Nikhil Kamath join forces with Radico Khaitan to launch luxury spirits’ venture

The board of directors at Radico Khaitan has given the green light for a strategic investment and collaboration with D’YAVOL Spirits B.V. and D’YAVOL Spirits Private Limited. Under this agreement, Radico Khaitan will acquire a 47.5% equity stake in each company, with a total investment valued at up to Rs. 40 crore.

The partnership agreements, signed with D’YAVOL B.V., D’YAVOL India, Aryan Khan, Harprit Singh, NK Enterprises Holding Limited, and Kamath Technology LLP, position Radico Khaitan as the largest shareholder across both entities. The alliance will be responsible for the global marketing, trading, and distribution of premium spirit brands, with luxury tequila set to be the flagship launch.

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director of Radico Khaitan, expressed his enthusiasm:

“Radico Khaitan has always believed in leading the alcobev space with consumer-centric innovation. With D’YAVOL Spirits, we are entering a bold new chapter, combining our proven expertise in blending, marketing and distribution with the charm and charisma of the global icon Shah Rukh Khan, the entrepreneurial spirit of Aryan Khan and Nikhil Kamath’s disruptive and visionary outlook.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek’s experience, Nikhil’s passion, and our creative instinct at D’YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing." Aryan Khan, Co-Founder of D’YAVOL, highlighted the brand’s cultural aspirations and shared, “Our ambition is to shape a brand that doesn’t just sit on a shelf but lives in culture.”

Entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath shared his perspective on the evolving luxury market and stated, “Tomorrow’s best brands will be built on history, culture, and craftsmanship. That’s what excites me about D’YAVOL — an Indian brand with the intent and ability to compete anywhere in the world.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in Radico Khaitan’s strategy to expand its footprint in the luxury spirits segment, leveraging star power and entrepreneurial expertise to capture a growing demand for sophisticated, heritage-rich alcoholic beverages.

Also Read: Neil Nitin Mukesh hails Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan for conquering without connections; says, “We all draw inspiration, it’s very refreshing to see that”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.