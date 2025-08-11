Tiger Shroff is back in action mode, and this time, love comes with a violent twist. The actor took to social media to drop the much-awaited teaser of Baaghi 4, and his caption alone has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Tiger Shroff unveils dark & violent Baaghi 4 teaser; watch

Posting the video, Tiger wrote, “Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hain... No escape. No mercy. Brace yourself — a Bloody, Violent Love Story begins. #Baaghi4 Teaser Out Now.”

The teaser offers a gripping glimpse into the fourth installment of the hit action franchise, promising high-octane stunts, intense drama, and a storyline laced with passion and vengeance. With the tagline suggesting that every lover is also a villain, the film hints at a darker, more emotionally charged narrative than its predecessors.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 4 is directed by Nimmma A Harsha, known for his stylish action sequences and mass-appeal storytelling. The teaser also credits Rajat Aroraa for the screenplay, while the film’s visuals are brought to life by cinematographer Swamy J Gowda. Music and backing come from industry heavyweights including T-Series and Pen Movies.

Since its debut in 2016, the Baaghi franchise has built a massive fan base for its adrenaline-pumping action and Tiger Shroff’s daredevil performances. With each installment, the stakes have only grown higher, and the latest teaser indicates that Baaghi 4 will push the envelope further — blending romance, betrayal, and relentless action.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to witness the carnage on the big screen. Baaghi 4 is set to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025, and if the teaser is any indication, audiences are in for a bloody, high-voltage ride.

