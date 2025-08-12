Yash Raj Films War 2 is set to reveal two massive secrets hiding in the end credit roll of the film. These two assets will reveal how the next chapters of the YRF Spy Universe is going to shape up in the next few years!

War 2 end credits hide 2 game-changing YRF Spy Universe secrets

A senior industry informer confirmed, “The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film. War 2’s end credit roll will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spyverse. YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans but those in the know are telling us that these moments will blow people’s minds!”

The source added, “Not just War 2 but even its end credits are a must watch! The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films. Rumours are rife if new characters will be introduced, or whether the other Spyverse icons will return in the end credits of War 2 or new film will be announced. YRF will make us wait for 2 more days before we know more.”

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has Hrithik Roshan, NTR & Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil.

Also Read : REVEALED: UNIQUE showcasing for War 2 and Coolie in G7 multiplex; Rajinikanth-starrer bags 2 shows in 800-seater Galaxy due to healthy demand

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.