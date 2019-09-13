Director Anubhav Sinha delivered two hit films back-to-back with Mulk and Article 15. Both films are based on serious subjects. Article 15 is about the prevalence of caste system in post-modern India, while Mulk is about an Indian Muslim family with a family member suspected to have terror links.

While Anubhav Sinha is considered as a serious filmmaker, he has also made films like Dus, Cash, and Ra. One. In a recent interview, Sinha revealed that he was very uncomfortable making Dus, Cash, and Ra. One. The filmmaker says that most directors make films that reflect their personality.

However, Anubhav Sinha is not in the least derisive of commercial cinema which he acknowledges is a lot more difficult to pull off. Sinha said that what Rohit Shetty does is way more challenging and difficult than making Article 15 or Mulk. He further added that there is a lot more to the director and his creative process than we know.

Anubhav Sinha is currently filming his 11th film titled Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu.

