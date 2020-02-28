Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.02.2020 | 9:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Tiger Shroff confirms Heropanti 2 is on cards with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan

ByMonica Yadav

Ever since his debut with Heropanti in 2014, Tiger Shroff has become this generation's action star. Having seen ups and downs in his career, the actor excels in the action genre. With Baaghi franchise, Tiger easily became a fan favourite. Bollywood Hungama was first to inform recently that Tiger Shroff will be starring the sequel of Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff confirms Heropanti 2 is on cards with Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan

Today, Tiger Shroff confirmed that he is indeed collaborating with Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan for Heropanti 2. While he didn't dive into details of it, he did say he is reuniting with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bollywood Hungama reported earlier, "Given that the first film featured some high octane stunts, be rest assured the second will take things to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's Rambo is also in works. While the announcement was made a while ago, Tiger Shroff said that it might go on floor by year-end.

Tiger Shroff is currently promoting Baaghi 3 starring alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is releasing on March 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: SCOOP! After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff gives his nod for HEROPANTI 2; to be directed by Ahmed Khan

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Exclusive: Riteish Deshmukh reveals why it…

Alia Bhatt to star in a social drama, helmed…

Riteish Deshmukh says he wanted to work with…

SCOOP! After Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff gives…

'Dus Bahane 2.0' composers Vishal Dadlani -…

Salman Khan to pair up with Pooja Hegde for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification