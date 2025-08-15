Maddock Films is set to take the Indian horror-comedy landscape to new heights with its latest announcement, The World of Thama, which will be unveiled on August 19, 2025. The news comes as the production house celebrates the first anniversary of Stree 2, India’s number one Hindi film, on Independence Day. Producer Dinesh Vijan is expanding the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, promising audiences a glimpse of the ‘sarvashaktishaali’ villain destined to redefine fear in Bollywood.

Thama: Maddock Films to unveil first look of Ayushmann Khurrana on August 19; drops announcement video

The recently released teaser hints at the interconnected world of Maddock Supernatural Universe, which already includes hits like Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, Stree, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, and Munjya. According to the teaser, Thama will inject a fresh dimension into this universe with a story that blends romance and horror in a way the franchise has never explored before.

“Independence Day Special! The No. 1 Hindi film Stree 2 turns 1 today. To celebrate, Dinesh Vijan expands the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe with #THAMA. The World of Thama unveils Tuesday, Aug 19 — your first glimpse at the sarvashaktishaali villain set to redefine fear. The film storms into cinemas this Diwali 2025. Brace yourself — this chapter is a love story, wilder and deadlier than anything you’ve seen before,” read Maddock Films’ official Instagram post on Friday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thama will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Reports suggest that the film will delve into the world of vampires, promising a thrilling, blood-soaked narrative that combines romance, comedy, and high-octane horror. According to early descriptions, “This universe needed a love story. Unfortunately, it's a bloody one,” signaling the daring new direction of the franchise.

Maddock Films has built a reputation for blending unconventional storytelling, unforgettable characters, and high-concept entertainment that resonates with audiences across India and beyond. With Thama, the studio is set to push the boundaries of the horror-comedy genre, promising fans a visually stunning and narratively rich cinematic experience this Diwali.

As excitement builds for the August 19 announcement, audiences are eager to witness the next chapter in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, one that promises to be wilder, deadlier, and more romantic than anything the franchise has delivered so far.

