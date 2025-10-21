THAMMA is a well-packaged entertainer. It is bound to do well at the box office

Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar

Thamma Movie Review Synopsis:

THAMMA is a bloody love story. Alok Goyal (Ayushmann Khurrana), a TV reporter living with his parents (Paresh Rawal and Geeta Agarwal), goes trekking in the hills with friends. An unexpected bear attack leads him to Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna), a mysterious woman who saves and heals him. Attraction blossoms, but Alok is soon captured by a strange tribe led by Yakshasan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Tadaka defies her clan to save him, sparking a chain of events that threaten her world and his. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Thamma Movie Story Review:

Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara's story is drawn from Indian folklore and is refreshing. Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara's screenplay flows smoothly, maintaining tension and curiosity throughout. But the writing also suffers in some places. Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara's dialogues are witty, sharp and the ones mouthed by Nawazuddin are too funny.

Aditya Sarpotdar's direction once again hits the bullseye after MUNJYA (2024). His command over genre-mixing, blending supernatural tension with genuine emotion and humour, is commendable. Moreover, he keeps the narrative very simple and ensures that it has mainstream appeal. A few scenes stand out like Tadaka’s entry, Tadaka having dinner with Alok’s parents, Tadaka saving Alok from the goons etc. The intermission point is dramatic while the climax is gripping. A fight that takes place in the pre-climax is visually stunning.

Oh the flipside, the character intro is too quick. The makers don’t invest time in Alok’s work life. In fact, there was no requirement to show Alok is a reporter; it served no purpose. Moreover, Alok was supposed to be a loser but this aspect doesn’t come across well. Sure, he’s goofy but he also seemed dashing. The pace dips in the second half. Lastly, though the climax fight has its moments, it is underwhelming when compared to the endings of the previous films of the universe.

Thamma Movie Review Performances:

Ayushmann Khurrana is in exceptional form. His performance moves seamlessly from vulnerability to comic timing to intensity. He anchors the film brilliantly. Rashmika Mandanna proves her worth. She owns every frame with her charm, fierceness, and mystique. Paresh Rawal is dependable. His comic timing and fatherly warmth provide the perfect emotional balance. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s act reminds of his performances in films like KICK (2014) but it works well and raised laughs. Faisal Malik (P K Yadav; cop) is impressive while Geeta Agarwal Sharma lends able support. Varun Dhawan as Bhediya is too good.

Thamma movie music and other technical aspects:

Sachin-Jigar's music is peppy but again, falls short when compared to the previous films of the universe. 'Tum Mere Na Huye' appears in the end credits is stunning. 'Rahein Na Rahein Hum' is haunting while 'Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka' and 'Poison Baby' are foot-tapping. Sachin-Jigar's background score is electrifying and enhances the tension and romantic intensity throughout.

Saurabh Goswami's cinematography is captivating. DNEG's VFX is top-notch, particularly in the creature sequences and mystical visuals. Grant Hulley and Parvez Shaikh's action is slick and energetic. Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray's production design and Sheetal Iqbal Sharma's costumes are appealing. Hemanti Sarkar's editing is slick but it also drags in the second half.

Thamma Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, THAMMA is a well-packaged entertainer that reinforces why the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe continues to be a franchise worth tracking. At the box office, the winning combination of its genre appeal, brand value, and the extended Diwali weekend is bound to translate into strong collections.