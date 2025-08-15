Kriti Sanon has made headlines again, this time for her latest luxury real estate investment. According to The Economic Times, the actress has purchased a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s prestigious Pali Hill locality in Bandra West. The property, located in the Supreme Prana residential tower, reportedly cost over Rs 78.20 crore, making it one of her most extravagant real estate acquisitions to date.

The newly acquired penthouse spans the 14th and 15th floors and covers 6,636 sq ft, with an additional 1,209 sq ft open terrace on the top floor. Valued at approximately Rs 1.18 lakh per sq ft, the deal includes six exclusive car parking slots. The transaction has been completed jointly with her mother, with stamp duty of Rs 3.91 crore and a total investment exceeding Rs 84.16 crore, inclusive of GST and other charges. The penthouse offers exclusive terrace rights, giving Kriti uninterrupted panoramic views of the Arabian Sea — a feature that adds to the allure of this ultra-luxury residence.

This isn’t Kriti’s first foray into Mumbai real estate. In 2024, she acquired a 4-BHK apartment in Bandra West priced at Rs 35 crore. In 2023, she also invested in a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a popular getaway for celebrities near Mumbai. With this latest purchase, Kriti is steadily building a portfolio of high-value properties, cementing her presence in the city’s elite real estate circuit.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for some exciting projects. She will be seen opposite Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, which explores themes of love and obsession. Fans also have another reason to celebrate, as Kriti recently confirmed her next project, Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, promising yet another memorable performance from the actress.

With a blend of high-octane film projects and strategic real estate investments, Kriti Sanon continues to make waves both on and off the screen. The sea-facing penthouse in Pali Hill not only underscores her luxurious lifestyle but also reflects her growing penchant for premium properties that offer both elegance and privacy.

