The Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe has emerged as a huge success, more so after its last film, Stree 2 (2024), earned more than Rs. 500 crores at the box office. As a result, the excitement is tremendous for its next film, Thama. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal and is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya (2024), which was also a surprise success from this universe. It is common knowledge now that Varun Dhawan will reprise the role of Bhediya in this film. Bollywood Hungama has learned more information about the appearance of the young actor in this film.

REVEALED: Varun Dhawan shoots for six days for Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama; Vampire vs Bhediya battle expected to be a VISUAL spectacle

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Varun Dhawan has a lot more screen time in Thama, than in Stree 2. Even in Stree 2, he was a highlight and here, the makers have ensured that the impact of his performance is many notches higher. He shot for as many as 6 days, which clearly indicates how crucial he is to the narrative.”

The source further said, “Varun Dhawan plays Bhediya while in Thama, Ayushmann Khurrana is a vampire. The werewolf vs vampire enmity is a common trope for a long time. Blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has taken this aspect in his upcoming release. Aditya Sarpotdar has canned it in a massive way and the action sequence between the two is expected to be a visual spectacle in terms of VFX and scale. The scene was shot in March-April this year.”

Interestingly, one of the upcoming films of Maddock Horror Comedy Cinematic Universe is Bhediya 2 and Thama is expected to give a hint about that as well. Bhediya 2 is scheduled for release on August 14, 2026 but as per trade sources, the film will be pushed due to delays. A new date for this film, as well as for other films of this universe like Shakti Shalini, originally meant for release on December 31, 2025 and Chamunda, which has been scheduled to hit cinemas on December 4, 2026, is also expected to be announced.

Thama, which will be out on Diwali 2025, marks Ayushmann Khurrana’s first release after more than 2 years. His last release, Dream Girl 2, was released on August 25, 2023. As for Varun, before Thama, he’ll be seen in a leading role in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. It will be released on the big screen on October 2 this year.

