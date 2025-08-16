Arvind Swamy and Jaideep Ahlawat who also won big at the festival have also shared their heartfelt gratitude for the honor along with a few other winners.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 turned into a star-studded celebration as Indian cinema’s finest talents were honoured at the prestigious Awards Night. Applause, emotion, and pride filled the air as filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s poignant drama Homebound emerged as the evening’s biggest winner, bagging both Best Film and Best Director.

Aamir Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Abhishek Bachchan shine at IFFM 2025 Awards; deets inside

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan was conferred with the coveted Excellence in Cinema Award, recognising his unparalleled legacy and contribution to Indian cinema. Speaking about his win, Aamir Khan said, “I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art and this award and recognition wouldn’t have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and the audiences who have given me the opportunity to tell the stories and be part of the many stories I have been part of.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan delivered an emotional moment on stage as he won Best Actor (Male) – Film for I Want to Talk. Abhishek Bachchan, visibly moved after his Best Actor win, added, “Life has come a full circle for me. I came here in 2022 where I was feted with the excellence in cinema award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me to get the best actor on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that’s extremely special to me. It was 3 years back in Melbourne at this same festival where Shoojit Da offered me this role in I Want To Talk. It was Shoojit Da who believed in me that I could pull off this role and this role is an ode to my father and my daughter because it’s about caring and raising a parent.”

The festival’s winners reflected the incredible diversity and depth of Indian storytelling across formats. Homebound was declared Best Film, while Neeraj Ghaywan won Best Director for the same. Angammal earned the title of Best Indie Film with Gugun Kigpen receiving a Special Mention for Boong. Geetha Kailasam won Best Actor (Female) – Film for her performance in Angammal.

The television segment saw Black Warrant win Best Series, with Jaideep Ahlawat taking home Best Actor (Male) – Series for Paatal Lok Season 2, and Nimisha Sajayan winning Best Actor (Female) – Series for Dabba Cartel. Reflecting on the journey, Jaideep said "This award is truly overwhelming. To be recognized on an international platform like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is an honor I will cherish forever. Hathiram Chaudhary's journey has been an extraordinary one, and this award belongs to the entire team who poured their heart and soul into making Paatal Lok what it is today. I’m deeply grateful to the jury and, most importantly, to the audience for their love and support. This is for all of you."

Among the honorary recognitions, Arvind Swamy was celebrated with the Leadership in Cinema Award, Vir Das was honoured with the Disruptor Award, Aditi Rao Hydari was recognised for Diversity in Cinema, and Baksho Bondi won the Equality in Cinema Award. Arvind Swamy shared his happiness over the award and stated, “I’m still a student of cinema even though I have been given leadership in cinema for my work. If anyone offers me role even today that’s in my comfort zone, I wouldn’t do it, I always want roles that challenge me. I’m grateful for the recognition to be given the Leadership in Cinema award at IFFM 2025.”

Other categories included the short film where Kalar Pencils by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar won Best Short Film (India), while Drifters by David Liu was awarded Best Short Film (Australia).

Now in its 16th edition, IFFM has once again reaffirmed its status as the largest Indian film festival outside of India, bringing together filmmakers, stars, and audiences in a grand celebration of cinema. The festival continues until August 24, with Homebound serving as the closing film.

Also Read: Aamir Khan inaugurates Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 with Gauri Spratt; unveils opening night film Baksho Bondi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.