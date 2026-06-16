A few days are left for the release of Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, and excitement for the film is evident due to its casting, youthful flavour, franchise value and music. The excitement is expected to increase a few notches as it has come to light that the teasers of two highly awaited films may be attached with the prints of the romcom. Like Cocktail 2, both these films are produced by blockbuster producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Teasers of Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha expected to be attached with Cocktail 2

The first one is Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story. As the title suggests, it is based on the life of prominent special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher. It is directed by Avinash Arun, who has also helmed the upcoming web series Pritam And Pedro, starring Arshad Warsi and marking the debut of Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani.

Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story releases in cinemas on August 7. On June 8, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its 1 minute and 57-second-long teaser with a U/A 16+ certificate.

The other teaser expected to be attached with Cocktail 2 is Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Marathi Tamasha artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Directed by Laxman Utekar of Chhaava (2025) fame, it also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The film will release in cinemas on August 28, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In all probability, these two teasers will be shown with Cocktail 2, though the final call is yet to be taken. In the past, Maddock revealed the teaser of Bhool Chuk Maaf with Chhaava, the Shakti Shalini announcement asset with Thamma, Chhaava teaser with Stree 2, etc. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if audiences are treated with the promos for Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story and Eetha alongside Cocktail 2.”

An industry insider commented, “Both these upcoming films look promising. Rajkummar Rao is said to have done a stellar job as Ujjwal Nikam. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has essayed a powerful, author-backed role and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar.”

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao to lead Maddock Films’ Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story; to release on August 7, 2026

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