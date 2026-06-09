Producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao are set to collaborate once again for Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story, a new drama inspired by events that left a lasting impact on the nation. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 7, 2026.

Rajkummar Rao to lead Maddock Films’ Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story; to release on August 7, 2026

Directed by Avinash Arun, the project will see Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Sikander Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

While the makers have kept plot details under wraps, the title indicates that the film will draw inspiration from the life and work of Ujjwal Nikam, one of India's most prominent public prosecutors. The announcement describes the film as a hard-hitting drama inspired by incidents that shaped public discourse and captured national attention.

The project marks another chapter in the long-standing creative partnership between Rajkummar Rao and Maddock Films. Over the years, the actor has become one of the studio's most frequent collaborators, working across genres ranging from horror-comedy to social dramas and family entertainers.

Their association gained widespread attention with the blockbuster hit Stree and continued with projects such as Made in China, Roohi, and Hum Do Hamare Do. The partnership reached new heights when Stree 2 emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of 2024.

More recently, Rajkummar Rao teamed up with Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy backed by Maddock Films. The upcoming Prahaar – The Ujjwal Nikam Story will mark another collaboration between the two actors.

Also Read: Taran Adarsh lauds Rajkummar Rao for building “creative synergy” with Maddock Films as Bhool Chuk Maaf releases: “Their collaborations seem to bring out the best in each other”

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