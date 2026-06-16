Actor Disha Patani has added another notable transaction to her real estate portfolio. The actor has leased out her luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Khar West locality at a starting monthly rent of Rs 2.85 lakhs. According to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey, the leave-and-license agreement was officially registered on June 1, 2026. The lease has been signed for a period of two years.

Disha Patani rents out Khar West home at Rs 2.85 lakhs monthly rent: Report

The apartment is located in Rustomjee Paramount, one of the premium residential developments in Khar West. The property measures over 1,000 square feet and is situated on one of the higher floors of the residential tower.

As per the registration documents, the apartment has been rented to Kamlaben Mangalbhai Gujjar. The tenant has paid a security deposit of Rs 8.55 lakh, which is equivalent to three months' rent.

The agreement also includes a rent escalation clause. While the monthly rent for the first year has been fixed at Rs 2.85 lakhs, it will increase by 5 percent after the completion of 12 months. This will take the monthly rental amount to approximately Rs 2.99 lakhs during the second year of the lease.

With the increase factored in, the apartment is expected to generate close to Rs 71 lakhs in rental income over the 24-month period.

On the professional front, Disha is currently awaiting the release of Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the comedy entertainer features a large ensemble cast and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan calls Akshay Kumar “absolutely dashing and handsome” and Disha Patani “his favourite” as ‘Ucha Lamba Kad Forever’ drops

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