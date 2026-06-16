Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious period drama Love & War is set to resume filming on June 18 after a brief production break. The upcoming schedule will bring lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal back together for one of the film's biggest sequences to date.

Love & War cast gears up for grand song shoot with 200 dancers at Royal Palms: Report

The project has been in the spotlight in recent months due to speculation surrounding its shooting schedule and release plans. However, Bhansali recently clarified that the film remains largely on track, with around 90 per cent of the principal photography already completed.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the next phase of filming will focus on an elaborate song sequence mounted on a massive scale. The sequence is expected to feature nearly 200 dancers along with the lead cast. A production insider told the publication, “It's being designed as a spectacle. It was originally to kick off on June 8, but is now starting on the 18th at Royal Palms.”

The song will reportedly be filmed over several days on a specially designed set. Preparations for the sequence have been underway for weeks, with choreography, costumes and production design being finalised well before the cameras begin rolling.

The source further revealed, “The choreography, costumes, and production design have been in preparation for weeks. The scale is enormous, even by Bhansali standards. Every frame has been meticulously storyboarded, which is why the shoot was pushed by two weeks.”

The upcoming schedule follows a temporary pause due to the lead actors' commitments to other projects. Ranbir Kapoor recently shifted his attention to Ramayana: Part Two, as director Nitesh Tiwari moves ahead with the next phase of the mythological franchise. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has been preparing for and filming Mahavatar, in which he will portray Lord Parashuram.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that the remaining portions of Love & War, particularly the climax, were facing scheduling challenges due to the stars' busy calendars. The latest schedule appears to mark the beginning of the film's final stretch.

Once filming is completed, the focus will shift to post-production, which is expected to be extensive given the film's scale and visual requirements. The makers have reportedly moved away from earlier release targets, including Christmas 2025, Eid 2026 and August 2026. The decision was taken to allow sufficient time for visual effects and post-production work.

Another factor influencing the release strategy is Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part One, which is expected to arrive in theatres in late 2026. To avoid a clash between two major Ranbir Kapoor releases, the team behind Love & War is now believed to be targeting a theatrical release in January 2027, possibly around the Republic Day holiday period.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt picks Love & War to premiere at Cannes Film Festival; describes her style as “dreamy, ethereal, princessy”

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.