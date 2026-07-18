The new glimpse from Aamir Khan Productions' period drama offers a closer look at Sunny Deol’s character as he fights to protect his family ahead of the film’s August 14 release.

The makers of Batwara 1947 have unveiled a new teaser of the much-awaited period drama, offering audiences another glimpse into the film's backdrop of India's Partition. Headlined by Sunny Deol and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the latest teaser focuses on the emotional and action-driven journey of a man determined to protect his family amid one of the most turbulent chapters in Indian history.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol takes on the horrors of Partition in Rajkumar Santoshi directorial

The newly released teaser builds on the anticipation generated by the film's motion poster, character posters and the first teaser, while offering a deeper look at Sunny Deol's role. Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the teaser hints at a story of survival, sacrifice and resilience as communities grapple with violence, displacement and uncertainty.

Sunny Deol is seen portraying a determined protagonist who refuses to back down despite overwhelming odds. The teaser combines emotionally charged moments with large-scale action sequences, suggesting that the film will blend personal relationships with the larger historical events unfolding around its characters.

While the teaser refrains from revealing major plot details, it establishes the tone of the film by highlighting the human cost of Partition and the difficult choices faced by families during that period. It also underscores themes of courage and hope amid conflict, with the narrative centred on a father's resolve to keep his loved ones safe.

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Batwara 1947 also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decades. The duo has previously collaborated on films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak, making their latest project one of the notable filmmaker-actor reunions in recent years.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. It is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. Adding to the scale of the project is its music, composed by Academy Award-winning composer A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the eve of India's Independence Day, Batwara 1947 revisits one of the defining moments in the subcontinent's history through a fictional narrative centred on family, loss and resilience. With its latest teaser now out, the film has offered audiences another preview of the story it aims to bring to the big screen next month.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 team to embark on 12-city promotional tour ahead of release

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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