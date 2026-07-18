Producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, along with director Tushar Hiranandani, react after the biographical drama receives the top honour.

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Friday, with Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne emerging as the recipient of the Best Hindi Feature Film award. The honours recognise excellence in films certified during 2024.

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth wins Best Hindi Feature Film at 72nd National Film Awards; T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and others react

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the biographical drama chronicles the life of visually impaired entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla and his journey to becoming the founder of Bollant Industries. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, alongside Jyotika and Alaya F in pivotal roles.

Reacting to the recognition, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Srikanth is a story that deserved to be told, and we are deeply honoured that it has been recognised with India’s highest cinematic honour. This award belongs to the entire team who believed in the vision of bringing Srikanth Bolla’s incredible journey to audiences with honesty and heart. We are grateful to the National Film Awards jury for this recognition.”

Director Tushar Hiranandani also shared his thoughts on the achievement, saying, “Making Srikanth has been one of the most fulfilling journeys of my career. This award is a tribute to Srikanth Bolla’s inspiring life and to every member of the cast and crew who poured their hearts into telling this story.”

Producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani added, “This recognition is incredibly special because Srikanth was made with immense love and conviction. It is a celebration of a story that inspires people to dream beyond limitations, and we’re thrilled that it has received this honour.”

Released as a biographical drama, Srikanth traces the life of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, highlighting his determination to overcome challenges despite visual impairment. Rajkummar Rao's portrayal of the entrepreneur was widely appreciated, while Jyotika and Alaya F played significant supporting roles in the narrative.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film is a T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, with Shiv Chanana serving as co-producer.

The National Film Award marks another milestone for Srikanth, adding to its recognition as a biographical drama that brought the inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla to the big screen. The honour places the film among the most celebrated Indian releases of the year, with the jury recognising its contribution to Indian cinema through its storytelling and performances.

Also Read: Director of Srikanth, Tushar Hiranandani, celebrates Rajkummar Rao’s filmfare win with a heartfelt note

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