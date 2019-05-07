Bollywood Hungama
Jacqueline Fernandez out, Deepika Padukone in Salman Khan starrer Kick 2?

BySubhash K. Jha

Are Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone finally coming together in Kick 2? Rumours floating out of producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house insist that the never-before casting is indeed being crystallized. Says a source in the know, “If you remember, Deepika was the first choice for Kick. But somehow it didn’t work out. Jacqueline was brought in and Kick changed the course of her career.”

For Kick 2 Deepika’s role is being carefully developed. “Deepika can’t play just a typical Salman heroine. Her role has to be as powerful as Salman’s. Sajid is working on it, injecting heft into the female lead,” says a source close to Sajid Nadiadwala.

Too many misses as far as this much-coveted pair is concerned. Deepika and Salman have nearly come together on several occasions. This time for Kick 2 everyone concerned is most eager to make the untried jodi happen.

Fingers crossed.

Also Read: Has Jacqueline Fernandez REPLACED Katrina Kaif as Salman Khan’s new favourite?

