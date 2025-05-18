Actor Taapsee Pannu is currently filming Mulk 2, the sequel to her 2018 courtroom drama Mulk. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film focuses on important social issues like identity, faith, and civil rights.

Taapsee Pannu shoots emotional courtroom scenes for Mulk 2 in Bandra church: Report

Over the past two weeks, Taapsee has been shooting key scenes at a church in Bandra. The church has been turned into a courtroom set for the film. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “Taapsee has been shooting courtroom portions over the past few days. The emotionally charged sequences see her delivering lengthy monologues. She is fully prepped, and one can see how deeply she is invested in the material.”

It is not yet clear if she is playing the same character, lawyer Aarti Mohammed, from the first film. However, her courtroom scenes are said to be among the most powerful parts of the movie. The Mumbai schedule is expected to continue for four more days. After that, the team will move to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for an outdoor shoot. This part of the schedule will last around 20 days.

An insider shared, “Anubhav’s past films are proof that he tells his stories in a gritty and realistic manner. He wants to root Mulk 2’s story in its social and geographical context. Locations have been finalised in Lucknow, Meerut, and Karnal, where the director will film some rally and courtroom scenes.”

The entire shoot is expected to be completed in another 20 to 25 days. After wrapping up Mulk 2, Taapsee is expected to begin work on Haseen Dillruba 3.

