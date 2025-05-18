After the huge success of Stree 2, fans have been eagerly waiting to know about Shraddha Kapoor’s next film. There were recent reports that she was in talks to star in filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve’s next, backed by producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor backs out of Ektaa Kapoor’s next with Rahi Anil Barve? Fee dispute sparks exit: Report

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama had reported that Shraddha had charged a fee of Rs 17 crore along with a profit share for the project. A well-placed industry source told us, “This is among the highest upfront fees received by Shraddha Kapoor, as also one of the highest pay cheques in today's time for a female lead in Hindi. Ekta Kapoor was more than happy to splurge Rs. 17 crore to sign Shraddha, as the Rahi Anil Barve film will be Shraddha's follow-up to the highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema - Stree 2.”

However, as per the latest report by PeepingMoon, the actress has now reportedly walked out of the film due to a disagreement over payment. A source told the portal, “Shraddha is no longer doing Ektaa’s upcoming film.” The report adds that the actress and producer could not agree on the financial terms. Ektaa Kapoor reportedly found Shraddha’s fee too high for a women-led film, and it would have raised the overall budget of the movie.

With Shraddha said to be out of the project, the makers are now looking for another lead actress. “The producers are already in talks with a leading actress for the role,” the report states.

As of now, Shraddha Kapoor only has Stree 3 officially lined up. The film is set to release in theatres on August 13, 2027. It will be the third part of Maddock Films’ hit horror-comedy franchise. In Stree 2, Shraddha starred alongside Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film turned out to be a major box office hit.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor bags Rs. 17 crore remuneration plus profit share for Ekta Kapoor’s next with Rahi Anil Barve

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.