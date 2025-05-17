Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, along with her sister, has purchased an apartment in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for Rs. 4.33 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in May 2025.

Strategically located between key commercial centres like Andheri and Malad, Goregaon West offers seamless access via the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the suburban railway, making it highly accessible for professionals and businesses alike. The area has emerged as a significant commercial and residential hub, with a vibrant mix of office spaces, IT parks, co-working environments, high-street retail, and malls.

According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in a ready-to-move-in residential project known as Imperial Heights. The purchased apartment features a carpet area of 1,390 sq. ft. (~129 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 155.02 sq.m. (~1,669 sq.ft.). It comes with a total of two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 21.65 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of 47 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 168 crore were registered with IGR in Imperial Heights, between April 2024 to March 2025. Currently, the average registered transaction property price in the project stands at Rs. 32,170 per sq. ft.

Taapsee Pannu is a celebrated Indian actress known for her impactful work across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. Beginning her career as a model, she transitioned to acting with her debut in the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, followed by acclaimed roles in Tamil and Hindi films. Pannu is known for her roles in movies such as Pink, Mulk, Badla, and Thappad.

