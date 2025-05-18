comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 18.05.2025 | 9:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raid 2 Bhool Chuk Maaf Housefull 5 Sitaare Zameen Par Maalik Saiyaara
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BMC issues notice to Mithun Chakraborty over alleged illegal construction in Malad

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BMC issues notice to Mithun Chakraborty over alleged illegal construction in Malad

en Bollywood News BMC issues notice to Mithun Chakraborty over alleged illegal construction in Malad
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show cause notice to actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly building an illegal structure in Malad’s Madh area.

BMC issues notice to Mithun Chakraborty over alleged illegal construction in Malad

BMC issues notice to Mithun Chakraborty over alleged illegal construction in Malad

The notice says that a ground-floor structure was built on a plot in Erangle village without the required permission from the authorities. The BMC has asked Mithun Chakraborty to explain the changes made to the property. If he fails to give a proper explanation, the structure could be demolished. The BMC has also warned of possible legal action.

This action is part of a larger crackdown on unauthorised constructions in the Madh area. So far, the BMC has identified 101 illegal structures in the locality. These include bungalows built using fake documents. The civic body plans to demolish all illegal constructions by the end of May.

According to civic officials, during a recent inspection near the Hira Devi Mandir in Erangle village, they found two one-plus-mezzanine-storey buildings, one ground-floor structure, and three temporary units made of bricks, wood, glass, and AC sheets. These were all constructed without proper approval.

The show cause notice sent to Chakraborty is under Section 351(1A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. He has been given seven days from May 10 to explain why the structure should not be removed or demolished. Officials also said that such violations can lead to fines and even jail time under Section 475A of the MMC Act.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, when asked about the issue, Mithun Chakraborty said, “I have no unauthorised structures. Notices have been sent to many, and we are sending our replies.”

Also Read: Ayesha Jhulka laughs off link-up rumors with Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and others: “How many affairs can one have at the same time?

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: 5 hours. 4 decision-makers. 1…

Prime Video’s Dahaad renewed for season 2?…

Salman Khan picks Apoorva Lakhia over Ali…

Ankit Tiwari reports cyber cell attack after…

EXPLOSIVE: Andaz Apna Apna actor Shehzad…

Taapsee Pannu, along with sister Shagun…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification