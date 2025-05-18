The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show cause notice to actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty for allegedly building an illegal structure in Malad’s Madh area.

The notice says that a ground-floor structure was built on a plot in Erangle village without the required permission from the authorities. The BMC has asked Mithun Chakraborty to explain the changes made to the property. If he fails to give a proper explanation, the structure could be demolished. The BMC has also warned of possible legal action.

This action is part of a larger crackdown on unauthorised constructions in the Madh area. So far, the BMC has identified 101 illegal structures in the locality. These include bungalows built using fake documents. The civic body plans to demolish all illegal constructions by the end of May.

According to civic officials, during a recent inspection near the Hira Devi Mandir in Erangle village, they found two one-plus-mezzanine-storey buildings, one ground-floor structure, and three temporary units made of bricks, wood, glass, and AC sheets. These were all constructed without proper approval.

The show cause notice sent to Chakraborty is under Section 351(1A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. He has been given seven days from May 10 to explain why the structure should not be removed or demolished. Officials also said that such violations can lead to fines and even jail time under Section 475A of the MMC Act.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, when asked about the issue, Mithun Chakraborty said, “I have no unauthorised structures. Notices have been sent to many, and we are sending our replies.”

