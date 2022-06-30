comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2022 | 10:52 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker files an FIR after receiving a death threat; Mumbai Police begin probe

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has filed an FIR after she received a death threat at her Mumbai residence. The letter was sent to her house in Versova. After her complaint, Mumbai Police have begun the probe.

After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker files an FIR after receiving a death threat; Mumbai Police begin probe

After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker files an FIR after receiving a death threat; Mumbai Police begin probe

The letter was written in Hindi which says that the youth of India won't tolerate insults against Veer Savarkar. She posted a photo of the letter on her Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “देश के नौजवान तो ख़ैर सड़कों पर नौकरी की माँग कर रहे हैं.. पर एक प्रजाति महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भुखमरी सब सहेगी.. बस ऐतिहासिक सच और तथ्य नहीं सहेगी! इतना रोश - पर नम्बर रेवारी में बैठे किसी चाचा का डाला है भाई ने!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

According to PTI, an official said, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognizable offense against unidentified persons.”

ALSO READ: Jahaan Chaar Yaar stars Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra celebrate wrap up

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his…

'Trendsetting Journalist award' for…

Horrorscope: Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Alana…

Johnny Depp’s rep denies actor’s return to…

Sidhu Moosewala’s family files FIR against…

Thakur Anoop Singh roped in to lead…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification