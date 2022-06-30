Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has filed an FIR after she received a death threat at her Mumbai residence. The letter was sent to her house in Versova. After her complaint, Mumbai Police have begun the probe.

The letter was written in Hindi which says that the youth of India won't tolerate insults against Veer Savarkar. She posted a photo of the letter on her Instagram and wrote in Hindi, “देश के नौजवान तो ख़ैर सड़कों पर नौकरी की माँग कर रहे हैं.. पर एक प्रजाति महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भुखमरी सब सहेगी.. बस ऐतिहासिक सच और तथ्य नहीं सहेगी! इतना रोश - पर नम्बर रेवारी में बैठे किसी चाचा का डाला है भाई ने!”

According to PTI, an official said, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognizable offense against unidentified persons.”

