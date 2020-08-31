Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 31.08.2020 | 1:00 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s WhatsApp chats with ex-manager Shruti Modi suggest that they were aware about his medical condition

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

New facts are being revealed almost every day with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. On one hand, Sushant’s family refused to have any knowledge regarding his medical condition and said that they were not informed by Rhea Chakraborty about his health. However, a recently discovered WhatsApp chat between the late actor’s ex-manager, Shruti Modi, and his sister Nitu Singh suggests otherwise.

Nitu Singh, whom he lovingly addressed as Rani Di is seen asking Shruti about the prescriptions and a doctor that can come home. The chat reads that Shruti had sent across a medical prescription that had medicines like, Serta, Clonotril, Oleanz, and Qutipin. Along with the medicines’ names, Shruti had also sent across the contact of a certain Dr. Susan Walker Psychotherapy. These chats refute the claim of Sushant’s family being unaware of his mental health.

As of now, the CBI is investigating the case while the Narcotics department is looking through the drug angle in the case and the Enforcement Directorate looks at the financial aspect.

Also Read: “Sushant told me to leave before the therapy”, says Rhea Chakraborty

