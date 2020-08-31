Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 31.08.2020

Following the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty, Taapsee Pannu says to trust the law in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu have spoken out against the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty in the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Currently, CBI is investigating the untimely demise and the case has been filed against Rhea and her family. Recently, Rhea did a sit-down interview where she spoke about various allegations levelled against her.

After watching the interview, South actress Lakshmi Manchu said that she was pained by the media trial. “I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant,” she wrote in a long note.

Responding to her note, Taapsee Pannu said, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake the judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity."

Rhea Chakraborty has recorded 4 statements with CBI till now.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI officials unconvinced of two answers by Rhea Chakraborty

