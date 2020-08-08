After Bihar Government, it is now Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh who has filed a counter-affidavit to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Supreme Court. The actress has filed a transfer plea to move the primary location of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai considering that the action arose in the latter city. Bihar Government submitted an affidavit saying that Rhea Chakraborty’s plea can be rendered misconceived under section 179 of CrPC.

Just a day after this, it has been reported that Sushant’s father, KK Singh has also filed a counter-affidavit to Rhea’s plea in the Supreme Court. The affidavit states that Rhea Chakraborty had been influencing a prime witness, Sidharth Pithani and that the plea can be rejected since the file has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rhea was questioned at the Enforcement Directorate yesterday for over 8 hours with regards to the money laundering.

According to her lawyer, she has nothing to hide.

