Ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, many daily wage and migrant labourers lost their livelihood. During this time, Sonu Sood stepped up and has been working towards helping migrant labourers tremendously. Since there is still a lack of jobs in the country, Sonu has found a solution to provide 1 lakh jobs to migrant labourers.

Sonu Sood has partnered with Apparel Export Promotion Council (APEC) and said, “Where there is a will, there is a way! For my overseas brothers, I have now partnered with AEPC. Big promise to provide 1 lakh jobs in 'Apparel Manufacturing and Export Companies' across the country through http://Pravasirojgar.com. Thank you."

“I’ve been a part of the film industry for twenty years and done about 100 films. But nothing I’ve done so far has given me this kind of inner peace and satisfaction. I now feel that I migrated to Mumbai to be an actor so one day I could help these migrants. I feel this was something I was born to do. I feel blessed that God has chosen me for this mission,” Sonu Sood told Bollywood Hungama recently on helping migrants.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood to ensure that the kids who lost their parents to a liquor tragedy in Punjab have a secured future

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.