The highly anticipated Friends reunion has been delayed again. The taping was first supposed to take place in mid-March. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed till May. As the cases saw a spike in the US and film and TV productions were halted. The taping date was again pushed until August.

As per reports, the reunion was supposed to be available on May 27 when the streaming service of HBO Max launches. But, amid coronavirus pandemic, the Friends reunion has been delayed again. The latest date to tape the reunion was scheduled for August 17, according to Deadline.

The untitled unscripted special will mark the return of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the celebration for the long-running sitcom. Variety earlier reported that each cast member will receive $ 2.5 million dollars for being a part of the HBO special.

