The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being investigated for over three months now. The actor’s family had appealed to the Supreme Court of India to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the agency then sought help from AIIMS’ Forensic team. The team led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta studied the autopsy reports and viscera before coming to the conclusion that it was not a case of murder but a suicide.

The marks on Sushant Singh Rajput were proof that he passed away by hanging and they found no traces of poisoning or strangling. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has now requested the CBI director to constitute a new forensic team since they found the results by Dr. Sudhir Gupta and the team as inconclusive. He questioned how AIIMS can give a conclusive report without the presence of his body based on the shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper Hospital where even the time of death wasn’t mentioned.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested for procuring drugs for Sushant has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court after a month of judicial custody.

