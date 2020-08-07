Rhea Chakraborty has been in the legal soup regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case after his father, KK Singh filed an FIR against her and 5 other family members. The charges put on these 6 members were quite serious including abetment to suicide and fraud. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of money laundering as well with regards to a whopping Rs. 15 crores missing from the late actor’s account.

She had also filed a plea in Supreme Court regarding the transfer of investigation from Bihar to Mumbai. For the same hearing in Supreme Court, she had requested the delay the questioning regarding Sushant Singh Rajput in the death case. According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has denied her request. They have demanded her presence in Mumbai at 11:30 AM for recording her statement with regards to the money laundering aspect of the case.

A couple of days ago, Bihar Police handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation who have filed a case of abetment to suicide against Rhea Chakraborty.

