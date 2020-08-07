Another movie is coming from global superstars - BTS. The septet is set to release their fourth film in theatres - Break The Silence: The Movie, according to their BTS in Cinemas website. The rollout is supposed to start from September 10 in more than 70 countries including 40-plus regions from September 24.

The areas that are confirmed for now are Korea, Japan, Spain, Russia, the U.K., Italy, France, Thailand among others. While the rollout is massive, many countries will still have to wait for the release until the pandemic situation becomes stable enough to reopen the theatres.

Starting from September 24, the movie will be previewed in The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and over 40 countries. Though India is listed in the later release date section, things may vary according to local guidelines provided by the government. The theatres in the country are still shut amid the crisis. According to the website, they did mention "showtimes vary per region and are subject to change, depending on the local cinema reopening conditions."

The official synopsis reads, "With unprecedented access, Break The Silence: The Movie travels with BTS throughout the tour, exploring each band member behind the curtain. Offstage, we see another side of BTS. The seven members begin to candidly tell personal stories they have never voiced before. The Love Yourself - Speak Yourself tour took place across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, São Paulo, London, Paris, Osaka, Shizuoka, Riyadh, and Seoul. The band became the first Korean group to perform at Wembley Stadium and had two sold-out shows."

Previously, they released three movies in theatres - Bring The Soul, Burn The Stage and Love Yourself In Seoul.

Back in May 2020, BTS released their docu-series Break The Silence that followed the 351-day journey from the time they commenced Love Yourself Tour and concluded with Speak Yourself sold-out stadium tour last year.

Meanwhile, more music is coming in our way! BTS will release their English track 'DYNAMITE' on August 21. Their first performance of the song will be at Video Music Awards 2020 on August 30. The official music video will release on August 21 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) and the second one will drop on August 25 at 12 am KST (August 24 - 8:30 pm IST).

