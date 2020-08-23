Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.08.2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maharashtra’s Health Minister ensures full cooperation with CBI

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last week when the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, a team of officials landed in Mumbai. They have already started investigating the case from scratch and began the procedure by recreating the scene in Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment in Bandra where he was found. They have also been seeking help from a team of four doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra’s Health Minister, was recently speaking to reporters in Pune and confirmed that they are cooperating with the CBI officials. Maharashtra Government was initially in charge of the case and since the Supreme Court’s order, they have ensured that there are no hurdles from their end. Rajesh Tope further clarified that the case is now sub-judice so there will be no interference of any politicians.

He concluded by saying that it’s their tradition to respect the law.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: A team of four doctors from AIIMS will examine the autopsy reports

