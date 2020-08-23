Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.08.2020 | 4:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: CBI finds inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj’s statements

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently in Mumbai to probe the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They have begun an investigation by dividing themselves into separate teams. A reconstruction of the crime scene was done on August 23 which was the third day of investigation under CBI.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: CBI finds inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj's statements

As per reports, officials have found discrepancies in the statements of creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and the actor's housekeeper, Neeraj. Both of them have inconsistencies in their statements regarding the sequences of the events that took place on June 13 and June 14. Siddharth Pithani will be questioned again by CBI.

On August 19, the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to CBI to probe Sushant’s death.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, house manager Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maharashtra’s Health Minister ensures full cooperation with CBI

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook reveals what…

Bombay High Court disposes all PILs in…

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to…

Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh…

Taapsee Pannu announces Rashmi Rocket to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification