It has been 2 years since the demise of Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor's demise came as a shock to his fans and well-wishers across the country. He was found dead in his apartment on the afternoon of June 14. After the preliminary investigation, the Mumbai Police said that they did not find any foul play and stated that it was death by suicide. In August 2020, the case was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation after the late actor's family demanded the same. However, 22 months later, the CBI is yet to establish the cause of the demise and file a charge sheet.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: In 2 years, Mumbai Police find no foul play, AIIMS report states death by suicide, CBI yet to file chargesheet

The officers investigating the death of Rajput have been tight-lipped on their findings. They are insisting that the agency is looking into all possible angles. Reportedly, there has been no change in the status of the case. During their 22-month-long investigation, the central agency interrogated multiple witnesses, looked through Rajput's social media accounts, and a psychiatric evaluation of his state of mind before death.

In September 2020, a medical board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences concluded in their report that the actor's death was a case of suicide. The board stated 'asphyxia due to hanging' as the cause of the death. According to the reports by AIIMS, there was no injury or struggle marks on his body and his clothing was not disturbed.

However, Singh's family were not satisfied with the results and called the findings faulty.

Meanwhile, CBI has not given a statement on their findings or filed a charge sheet yet. In December 2020, they said in a statement, that the agency is conducting the probe in a thorough and professional manner, using the latest scientific techniques. “During the investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including the latest software has been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case,” the CBI said. Sushant’s family, friends, doctors, Rhea and her family, and several members from the film industry were questioned by the CBI.

The Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau were also investigating matters related to the demise of the actor. The NCB questioned several film personalities in 2020 in relation to a drug case linked to the death of Sushant. The NCB had pressed charges against Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. While Rhea spent a month in judicial custody, her brother was let go on bail after spending two months in jail.

