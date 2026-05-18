Mouni Roy and entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar have once again found themselves at the centre of public attention following their recent separation announcement. A week after officially confirming their split through a joint Instagram statement, Suraj has now addressed the growing speculation surrounding the end of their marriage, firmly denying rumours about alimony, disputes, and third-party involvement.

Suraj Nambiar slams rumours surrounding his separation with Mouni Roy: “There is no alimony, no disputes, no third party involved”

Taking to Instagram, Suraj shared a lengthy statement calling several reports “baseless” and “malicious.” The note was later reposted by Mouni Roy on her own social media account, indicating a united stance from the former couple amid the ongoing chatter online. In his statement, Suraj wrote, “Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious. Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved”.

He further clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and made with maturity and respect for one another. “Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone”.

Addressing rumours involving friends and alleged third parties, Suraj strongly objected to innocent individuals being dragged into the matter. He stated, “I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this. Mouni and I have both conducted ourselves with dignity through this period and we expect that same dignity to be extended to us by those reporting on it”.

Calling out what he described as irresponsible reporting, Suraj added, “Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair. I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do”. He concluded the note by urging everyone to respect the joint statement shared earlier by the couple. “Our joint statement said everything that needed to be said. I request everyone to honour it and to allow both of us the space to move forward in peace. Thank you”.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married in January 2022 in Goa in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding, which featured both Malayali and Bengali traditions, had generated massive buzz on social media. Over the years, the couple frequently shared glimpses of their personal life and vacations online, becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity couples.

Three days ago, the former couple officially announced their separation through a joint Instagram note, requesting privacy and understanding from fans and the media as they navigated this personal transition.

Also Read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar CONFIRM separation after four years of marriage: “We will cherish our friendship”

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