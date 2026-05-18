This week will see the release of Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday. The film has managed to catch attention due to the popularity of its title track, its intriguing trailer, the chemistry between the lead actors and the fact that it belongs to the intense romance genre, which is currently performing well at the box office. The makers, Dharma Productions, completed the censor process well in advance and in this article, Bollywood Hungama will exclusively focus on the cuts given to the film.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC censors 96 seconds of kissing scenes in Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer Chand Mera Dil

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed Chand Mera Dil with a U/A 16+ certificate. However, the makers were asked to make two modifications. Firstly, the kissing visuals, lasting 10 seconds, were asked to be deleted and replaced with appropriate shots. Secondly, 'lip lock kissing visuals', lasting 1 minute and 26 seconds, were asked to be deleted. In other words, the CBFC has censored 96 seconds or 1 minute and 36 seconds of kissing shots in Chand Mera Dil. Lastly, the makers were asked to submit a consent letter for all the child artists used in the film.

Once the changes were made, the CBFC handed over the censor certificate on May 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 135.36 minutes. In other words, Chand Mera Dil is 2 hours, 15 minutes and 36 seconds long.

The advance booking of Chand Mera Dil is expected to start from Monday, May 18. It is directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) and Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) fame and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza.

On Saturday, May 16, Bollywood Hungama reported that on the day of its release, May 22, tickets for all shows before 5:00 pm will be available for just Rs. 149. After 5:00 pm, the tickets will be sold for Rs. 199.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dharma Productions adopts REVOLUTIONARY pricing strategy for Chand Mera Dil; tickets to be sold for just Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 on release day

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection

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