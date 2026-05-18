Sources close to the development reveal that Veer will be seen stepping into a rugged anti-hero role.

Actor Veer Pahariya is gearing up for a new cinematic outing as the lead in the upcoming action-thriller Benaam. Adding further intrigue to the project, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has come on board as the presenter, lending his name and creative association to the film.

Veer Pahariya to lead action-thriller titled Benaam, Mahesh Bhatt to join as presenter

Touted as a rooted action entertainer, Benaam is expected to blend intense emotions with high-energy action sequences, while also featuring a commercially appealing music album. The makers are reportedly aiming to strike a balance between mass appeal and emotional depth, aiming to make the film a potentially exciting addition to the action genre.

Sources close to the development reveal that Veer will be seen stepping into a rugged anti-hero role for the very first time. The character is said to showcase a darker, more intense side of the actor, marking a notable shift in his on-screen image and opening up a fresh space in his career.

While the makers are keeping details about the supporting cast and technical crew tightly under wraps, industry buzz around the film has already started building. An official announcement with more information is expected in the coming days.

With an action narrative, emotionally charged storyline, and Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement as presenter, Benaam has already piqued curiosity among film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike. The project could also mark an interesting change for Veer as he explores a more action-heavy and unconventional screen avatar.

Veer was last seen in his debut flick Sky Force, which had released last year.

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