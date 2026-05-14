Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar CONFIRM separation after four years of marriage: “We will cherish our friendship”

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have officially confirmed their separation after four years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement on Thursday following days of intense speculation surrounding their relationship on social media.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar CONFIRM separation after four years of marriage: “We will cherish our friendship”

Rumours about trouble in their marriage first began circulating earlier this week after fans noticed that Mouni and Suraj had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Social media users also pointed out that several recent photographs featuring Suraj had reportedly been removed or archived from Mouni’s profile, while some wedding pictures continued to remain visible. Soon after, Suraj’s Instagram account was deactivated, adding further fuel to the speculation.

The situation gained more attention when reports surfaced that actor Disha Patani, who is considered close to Mouni, had also unfollowed Suraj on the platform. Addressing the growing speculation, Mouni and Suraj released a joint note requesting privacy and urging media outlets to refrain from spreading false narratives about their relationship. “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media,” the statement read.

The couple further confirmed their decision to separate, while clarifying that the process is being handled privately and respectfully. “We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” they shared.

Referring to the rumours and discussions circulating online, the two stated that several assumptions made about their relationship were inaccurate. “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship,” the note added.

Mouni and Suraj also emphasised that the decision was mutual and based on evolving personal priorities. “After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding,” they wrote.

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Despite ending their marriage, the two suggested they hope to maintain a cordial bond moving forward. “We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come,” the statement concluded.

The couple got married in January 2022 in Goa in a ceremony that blended Bengali and Malayali traditions. Their wedding photographs had gone viral at the time, drawing widespread attention online.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which is slated to release in June 2026.

Also Read: Mouni Roy’s privacy note exposes Instagram’s new role as Bollywood’s relationship audit machine

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