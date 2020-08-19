Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.08.2020 | 11:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Salman Khan won’t shoot during the Covid pandemic

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

While another A-lister Akshay Kumar has flown off to Europe to shoot, it is reliably learnt that Salman Khan has decided to discontinue all shooting until the Covid-19 scare subsides.

A source close to the development informs, “Salman doesn’t want to take any risks. He has two films on the anvil. Radhe: Your Most Wanted had just 5 days of shooting left whereas Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is yet to start. Salman has decided to put both on hold until the atmosphere is relatively safe.”

The reason for risking this indefinite delay rather than the virus is manifold. “Salman has a responsibility not only to himself but to hundreds of crew members who would be on the set. He won’t return to shooting even though lockdown restrictions are now lifted to a degree and his colleague Akshay Kumar is heading to Scotland to shoot for Nikhil Advani’s Bell Bottom.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan increases excitement, says, “Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawaab”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara…

Madhur Bhandarkar says after the demise of…

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar and singer Bilal…

Naseeruddin Shah takes a dig at Kangana…

Raveena Tandon to felicitate nine…

Filmmaker Om Raut to announce his next…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification