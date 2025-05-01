Superboys of Malegaon becomes ONLY Indian film to make its place in Letterboxd’s Top 50 of 2025!

Superboys of Malegaon have truly won the hearts of audiences. The film is an inspiring true story of Nasir Sheikh and his friends, dreamers from the small town of Malegaon, who dared to create their own cinematic world. While the film received glowing reviews, it also garnered immense love from viewers. Now, it continues to make waves, having secured a spot in Letterboxd’s Top 50 Films of 2025.

Superboys of Malegaon becomes ONLY Indian film to make its place in Letterboxd’s Top 50 of 2025!

With a rating of 3.8, Superboys of Malegaon has claimed the 23rd position on the list, standing proudly as the only Indian film among the international titles. This marks yet another milestone in the film’s remarkable journey. It also made its debut in the World Premieres section of the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival Gala program.

An Amazon MGM Original, produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Written by Varun Grover, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Superboys of Malegaon is now streaming on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

Also Read: Adarsh Gourav starrer Superboys of Malegaon premieres on Prime Video worldwide

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.